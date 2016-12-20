FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Russia c.bank says Deutsche Bank employee manipulated markets
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 20, 2016 / 12:13 PM / 8 months ago

Russia c.bank says Deutsche Bank employee manipulated markets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank said on Tuesday that a banker at Deutsche Bank's Russian branch had manipulated markets by conducting 300 billion roubles ($4.87 billion) of trades with relatives over two and a half years.

The central bank said the trades, which were made between January 2013 and July 2015, had generated a profit of 255 million roubles ($4.14 million) for Deutsche Bank employee Yuri Khilov and three relatives.

The findings are the result of a long-running investigation into allegations that Deutsche helped clients in Russia disguise suspicious trades.

A Deutsche spokesman in Russia declined immediate comment. ($1 = 61.6257 roubles) (Reporting by Elena Orekhova; Additional reporting by Olga Popova; Writing by Alexander Winning and Katya Golubkova; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.