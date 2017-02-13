BRIEF-Bank Of The Philippine Islands says FY income rose 20.9 pct
In December 2016, the bank declared dividends of P0.90 per share
MOSCOW Feb 13 The Russian unit of Deutsche Bank said on Monday it was working with Russian tax authorities over standard operations it had conducted, following a RBC news report which said it could face over 10 billion roubles ($172 million) in extra profit tax charges.
"As part of an ongoing routine audit, Deutsche Bank is working with Russian tax authorities on matters relating to standard business operations that follow normal industry practice," Deutsche's Russian unit said in a statement.
Citing sources, RBC reported that the tax service believes that the bank lowered its taxable income in 2013 and 2014 when it was buying the foreign currency on the domestic currency market and selling it to London's Deutsche Bank. ($1 = 58.1164 roubles) (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Katya Golubkova)
Feb 15 U.S. prosecutors have subpoenaed one of the women who claims she was sexually harassed by former Fox News chairman Roger Ailes, and compelled her to testify before a federal grand jury, her lawyer said on Wednesday.
No significant interest in any of mining cos mentioned in news article reports that DENR cancelled mineral production sharing agreements of 75 cos