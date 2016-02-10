FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 10, 2016 / 11:06 AM / 2 years ago

German Fin Min "not concerned" about Deutsche Bank - spokeswoman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Feb 10 (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble is not concerned about Deutsche Bank whose shares have fallen sharply recently, a ministry spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

“You heard the short sentence that the minister said yesterday in Paris that he is not concerned, I don’t have anything to add to that,” said the spokeswoman at a regular government news conference.

In response to a separate question, government spokesman Steffen Siebert declined to say whether there had been contact between government officials and Germany’s biggest lender beyond normal, regular contacts that take place between officials and banks and other organisations. (Reporting by Madeline Chambers and Tina Bellon; Editing by Toby Chopra)

