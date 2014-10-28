FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Deutsche Bank to replace CFO Krause with Goldman's Schenck-report
Sections
Featured
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#BMW (Bayerische Motoren Werke)
October 28, 2014 / 3:52 PM / 3 years ago

Deutsche Bank to replace CFO Krause with Goldman's Schenck-report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank will name Marcus Schenck, former finance chief at energy firm E.ON and now investment banker at Goldman Sachs, as chief financial officer, replacing Stefan Krause, according to a report in the online edition of Manager Magazin.

Krause, who joined Deutsche Bank from luxury auto maker BMW in 2008, will take on a new role at Germany’s flagship lender, leading a division called strategy and operational excellence, Manager Magazine said in the summary of an article.

Deutsche Bank declined to comment. (Reporting by Thomas Atkins; Editing by Christoph Steitz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.