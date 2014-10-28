Deutsche Bank to replace CFO Krause with Goldman's Schenck-report

FRANKFURT, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank will name Marcus Schenck, former finance chief at energy firm E.ON and now investment banker at Goldman Sachs, as chief financial officer, replacing Stefan Krause, according to a report in the online edition of Manager Magazin.

Krause, who joined Deutsche Bank from luxury auto maker BMW in 2008, will take on a new role at Germany’s flagship lender, leading a division called strategy and operational excellence, Manager Magazine said in the summary of an article.

