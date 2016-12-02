Deutsche Bank to pay $60 mln to settle U.S. gold price-fixing case

NEW YORK, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank AG has agreed to pay $60 million to settle U.S litigation by traders and other investors who accused the German bank of conspiring to manipulate gold prices.

Details of the preliminary settlement were filed on Friday with the U.S. District Court in Manhattan. The settlement requires court approval.

In October, Deutsche Bank agreed to pay $38 million to settle similar claims related to silver prices. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; editing by Diane Craft)