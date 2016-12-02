FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Deutsche Bank to pay $60 mln to settle U.S. gold price-fixing case
#Market News
December 2, 2016 / 9:35 PM / 9 months ago

Deutsche Bank to pay $60 mln to settle U.S. gold price-fixing case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank AG has agreed to pay $60 million to settle U.S litigation by traders and other investors who accused the German bank of conspiring to manipulate gold prices.

Details of the preliminary settlement were filed on Friday with the U.S. District Court in Manhattan. The settlement requires court approval.

In October, Deutsche Bank agreed to pay $38 million to settle similar claims related to silver prices. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; editing by Diane Craft)

