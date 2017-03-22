FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
MOVES-Deutsche Securities Saudi Arabia names new CEO
March 22, 2017 / 7:01 AM / 5 months ago

MOVES-Deutsche Securities Saudi Arabia names new CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, March 22 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank said on Wednesday Tamim Jabr had been appointed as chief executive of Deutsche Securities Saudi Arabia, effective immediately.

Jabr, a Saudi national, takes over from Jamal al-Kishi, who previously became chief executive for Deutsche Bank in the Middle East and Africa.

Jabr had established relationships with a large number of Saudi companies and family offices since moving to Riyadh with the bank in 2006, the bank said in a statement. (Reporting By Tom Arnold; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

