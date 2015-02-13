ON THE MOVE-JPMorgan $14-mln banker Roberts jumps to Deutsche Bank

NEW YORK, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Oti Roberts, a managing director at JP Morgan Private Bank in Miami, is leaving the firm, along with two members of his team, to join Deutsche Bank’s asset and wealth management office in the same city, according to sources familiar with his move.

Roberts, who is 34 and whose father immigrated to the United States from Nigeria, generated about $14 million of revenue last year at JPMorgan Private Bank, the sources said. He had been with JPMorgan since April 2010, according to regulatory records.

Roberts handed in his notice on Wednesday and will be on garden leave for a few months before joining the rival organization. A Deutsche Bank spokeswoman confirmed the impending move.

Roberts’ decision jolted Morgan bankers because of the size of his book and also because at least 40 brokers and private bankers have left the bank in the past year, including five who joined Deutsche Bank, according to Reuters’ records.

John Duffy, chief executive of JPMorgan Private Bank, held a town hall meeting with Roberts’ colleagues to say the banker left on good terms and expects to do some business with his former employer, one of the sources said. The meeting came after Morgan Chief Executive Jamie Dimon called Roberts in an effort to retain him, the source said.

Duffy did not return a call for comment, and a JPMorgan spokesman said he was unable to confirm the information. Joining Roberts in the move are Freddy Menjivar, a 14-year JP Morgan veteran who is the team’s portfolio manager, and Scott Shuffeld, who joined the private bank two-and-a-half years ago, according to regulatory records.

Roberts, who worked for almost five years at Bank of America and its Merrill Lynch brokerage unit before joining JPMorgan, could not be reached for comment. He began his career in 2003 at Morgan Stanley, according to regulatory filings. In an interview with a “Miami Herald” magazine in 2013, Roberts said he worked with individuals and families with a net worth of at least $50 million. (Editing by Andrew Hay)