BRIEF-Guanghui Energy's unit will resume production after fire mishap
* Says the fire mishap on Feb 16 causes damages of 7.3 million yuan ($1.06 million)
FRANKFURT Feb 17 HNA Group has taken a stake of just over 3 percent in German flagship lender Deutsche Bank, a regulatory filing showed on Friday.
HNA held 3.04 percent in Deutsche Bank via vehicle Hainan Jiaoguan Holding Co as of Feb. 15, according to the filing. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)
* Says the fire mishap on Feb 16 causes damages of 7.3 million yuan ($1.06 million)
* Announce that it has declared an ordinary fully franked interim dividend of 2.25 cents per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 20 Australian stocks declined on Monday morning, dragged down by weaker metals prices and earnings concerns, with shares of Brambles tumbling after the company issued a profit warning.