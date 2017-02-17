BRIEF-Desane Group declares ordinary fully franked interim dividend of 2.25 cents per share
* Announce that it has declared an ordinary fully franked interim dividend of 2.25 cents per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT Feb 17 China's HNA Group said it did not rule out moderately increasing its stake in Deutsche Bank further but said its holding would remain below 10 percent.
A regulatory filing showed earlier that HNA has taken a stake of just over 3 percent in Deutsche Bank. (Reporting by Alexander Huebner; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)
Feb 20 Australian stocks declined on Monday morning, dragged down by weaker metals prices and earnings concerns, with shares of Brambles tumbling after the company issued a profit warning.
* Says Shaanxi International Trust Co Ltd's share trade to halt from Feb 20 pending announcement related to share private placement