Deutsche Bank's SEA IB advisory head leaves bank - sources

SINGAPORE, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank’s head of Southeast Asia’s investment banking advisory and coverage, Parvati Banati, left the German bank last week, people familiar with the matter said.

Banati had been with Deutsche since 2010, having joined from UBS.

A Deutsche Bank spokeswoman declined to comment.

There been several recent departures among M&A bankers at UBS Group, Goldman Sachs Group and Bank of America Corp in recent months as a result of a lack of business in Southeast Asia. (Reporting by S. Anuradha and Saeed Azhar; Writing by Anshuman Daga)