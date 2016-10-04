Deutsche Bank shares on loan at highest in over a year - Markit

LONDON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The number of shares in Deutsche Bank out on loan to hedge funds and others hit a more than one-year high of 5.6 percent on Monday, according to data provider Markit.

The lender's shares have been under pressure as investors fret about how much money it will have to pay to settle with U.S. authorities over the mis-selling of mortgage-backed securities.

Demand to borrow its shares, to either hedge against or profit from a further fall in the price, jumped to 5.5 last Thursday, before falling back slightly to 5.3 percent on Friday. (Reporting by Maiya Keidan; editing by Simon Jessop)