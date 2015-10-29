FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deutsche Bank says cost cuts are realistic
October 29, 2015 / 10:17 AM / 2 years ago

Deutsche Bank says cost cuts are realistic

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank Chief Executive John Cryan said new cost-cutting goals were realistic based on the lender’s need to remain competitive.

“The board was concerned that shareholders would think our cost cut goals were not ambitious enough,” he said at a press conference to explain the bank’s new Strategy 2020 on Wednesday.

“Our goals may be less spectacular than in the past but Deutsche Bank should achieve sustainable earnings,” he said, addressing the audience in a measured voice in German, in contrast to predecessor Anshu Jain, who usually spoke rapid English.

On Wednesday, Deutsche Bank had said that it wants to reduce its cost/income ratio to 70 percent in 2018. In the first nine months it stood at 85 percent, a poor reading compared to some its large peers. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Arno Schuetze; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

