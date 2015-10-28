FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Deutsche Bank scraps dividend for two years, sets financial goals
Sections
Featured
Amazon opens bidding to cities for second headquarters
Business
Amazon opens bidding to cities for second headquarters
DeVos to overhaul how colleges investigate sexual assault
Politics
DeVos to overhaul how colleges investigate sexual assault
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 28, 2015 / 7:42 PM / 2 years ago

Deutsche Bank scraps dividend for two years, sets financial goals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank is scrapping this year’s and next year’s dividends as new Chief Executive John Cryan overhauls Germany’s biggest bank to restore growth and put past scandals behind it.

The lender said on Wednesday it was targeting a capital ratio of at least 12.5 percent from the end of 2018.

It is also now targeting a leverage ratio of at least 4.5 percent at the end of 2018 and at least 5.0 percent at the end of 2020 and a return on tangible equity of more than 10 percent by 2018.

“The plan is based on the elimination of the Deutsche Bank common share dividend for the fiscal years 2015 and 2016. The management board expects to recommend the payment of common share dividends commencing from fiscal year 2017 at a competitive payout ratio,” Deutsche Bank said. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.