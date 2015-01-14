FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
January 14, 2015 / 8:52 AM / 3 years ago

Deutsche Bank co-CEO says global, universal model is right

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank co-Chief Executive Juergen Fitschen on Wednesday said that the group’s global, universal-bank strategy was the correct strategy.

“We’ve always been very, very clear to emphasise that the global, universal bank model is what we consider to be the right one for us,” Fitschen said during an interview on Germany’s N-24 television station.

Germany’s largest bank has launched a strategic review to examine its strengths and weaknesses and plans to unveil a new strategy some time in the second quarter of 2015.

“The share price is not where we want it to be,” Fitschen added. (Reporting by Thomas Atkins; Editing by Arno Schuetze)

