Deutsche Bank to sell Postbank, not split off all retail ops - magazine

FRANKFURT, April 17 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank’s board has decided to sell its Postbank unit, rather than splitting off all retail operations at Germany’s biggest lender, Der Spiegel magazine reported on Friday, without citing sources.

“An alternative model that foresaw the complete separation of retail banking business appears not to have found sufficient support in the management board,” the magazine said.

The Deutsche Bank branded branch network would therefore remain a part of the company, though there would be branch closures and some foreign business would be wound down, the magazine said.

Deutsche Bank declined to comment on the report, repeating it plans to reveal the results of its strategy review by the end of June.

Reuters reported earlier this week that cost cuts alone were not an option for the bank’s restructuring and that the lender was looking at whether to divest all retail banking or just its Postbank arm, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Deutsche Bank’s non-executive supervisory board is expected to meet to discuss the revamp on April 24. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Thomas Atkins and Mark Potter)