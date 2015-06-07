TIMELINE-Milestones in the reshaping of Deutsche Bank

June 7 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank purged its leadership in a surprise move on Sunday, appointing Briton John Cryan as chief executive to replace Anshu Jain just two weeks after Jain was given more power to reorganise the bank.

Following is a timeline of key developments in Deutsche Bank’s business.

1870-1886

Deutsche Bank is founded in Berlin by the banker Adelbert Delbrueck and politician Ludwig Bamberger, with Georg von Siemens serving as its first chief executive.

1947-1957

After the end of World War Two, Deutsche Bank was broken up into 10 banks but was gradually reformed after the founding of the Federal Republic of Germany. The successor banks merge to form Deutsche Bank AG, registered in Frankfurt, in 1957.

From 1959

Deutsche Bank enters retail banking by introducing small personal loans. It also begins an international branch expansion, opening branch offices in New York in 1979.

1989

The takeover of British merchant bank Morgan Grenfell marks an expansion into the global capital markets business.

1999

Acquisition of investment bank Bankers Trust heralds a broad move into the U.S. market. At home, Deutsche Bank moves to separate retail banking into the “Deutsche Bank 24” brand, with 6.8 million clients, 17,500 employees and 43 billion euros in assets, aimed at closely linking branch and online business.

A possible sale or flotation of the retail brand is envisaged, which would leave Deutsche Bank itself to concentrate on business with wealthy clients and companies, as well as investment banking.

2000

Deutsche Bank aims to merge with Dresdner Bank to join forces in investment banking. The deal fails over power sharing.

2002

The “Deutsche Bank 24” effort ends, hurt by customers who perceived it gave them ‘second class’ status. A revamp sees Deutsche Bank launch its Private and Business Clients unit, which absorbs DB24.

2006

Retail business expands with the takeover of Berliner Bank and Norisbank.

2007

Deutsche Bank starts retail business in China, taking a stake of almost 20 percent in Hua Xia Bank over a period of three years.

2010

Takeover of Deutsche Postbank and troubled private bank Sal. Oppenheim. Deutsche works to integrate Postbank into its retail operations and puts the private bank through a radical reorganisation and cost-saving programme.

2011

Deutsche Bank seeks buyers for parts of its asset and wealth management operations, excluding its lucrative DWS asset and wealth management unit.

2012

Deutsche Bank says asset management is a fundamental part of its business and groups various operations under the Deutsche Asset and Wealth Management umbrella, which aims to seek synergies with investment banking.

2015 - April 23

U.S. and British authorities fine Deutsche Bank $2.5 billion, accuse it of obstructing regulators and order it to fire seven employees over alleged benchmark interest rate rigging.

2015 - April 24

Deutsche Bank decides to pare investment banking, sell its Postbank retail chain via a public share offering, withdraw from some countries and reduce costs in one of its biggest-ever strategic overhauls.

2015 - May

Deutsche Bank gives more power to co-chief executive Anshu Jain in a management shake-up but the bank was roundly criticised by investors who demanded more changes to restore confidence in the leadership. Only 61 percent of shareholders at the annual meeting voted in favour management’s 2014 performance in a non-binding vote.

2015 - June 5

Deutsche Bank begins looking into possible money laundering transactions by some of its clients in Russia which could exceed $6 billion in a new blow to management, which is already struggling to shorten a list of scandals and investigations.

2015 - June 7

Sources: Deutsche Bank archives, Reuters News (Reporting by Jonathan Gould, Thomas Atkins and Kathrin Jones; Editing by David Evans)