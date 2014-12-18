FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deutsche Bank says to review strategy in 2015
December 18, 2014 / 10:27 AM / 3 years ago

Deutsche Bank says to review strategy in 2015

FRANKFURT, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank will review and update its strategy in 2015 as its current strategic plan comes to an end, Germany’s largest bank said in a statement.

Earlier on Thursday, Germany’s Manager Magazin said Deutsche Bank was considering major strategic changes that may include the sale of its Postbank-branded retail banking unit and a revision of its profit targets.

“Strategy 2015+, our three-year plan launched in 2012, comes to its natural conclusion next year,” the bank said in a statement. “We have been transparent that the bank will review and update its strategy over the course of the coming year.”

Deutsche Bank also said that it was “irresponsible to speculate on the sale of any business” and that it continued to focus on executing its current strategy. (Reporting by Thomas Atkins; Editing by Arno Schuetze)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
