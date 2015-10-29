FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deutsche Bank to cut workforce by 15,000
October 29, 2015 / 8:11 AM / 2 years ago

Deutsche Bank to cut workforce by 15,000

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank said it was reducing its workforce by 15,000 as new Chief Executive John Cryan seeks to improve returns at Germany’s biggest bank.

The lender said it would axe 9,000 full-time jobs and 6,000 external contractor positions.

Separately, it plans to dispose of assets with a 4-billion-euro ($4.37 billion) cost base and 20,000 jobs over the next 24 months.

People familiar with the matter told Reuters last month that as part of its revamp, Deutsche aims to cut about 23,000 jobs, or roughly a quarter of its workforce, by reducing technology activities and spinning off its Postbank unit.

$1 = 0.9157 euros Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Maria Sheahan

