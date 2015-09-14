FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Deutsche Bank names Richard Meddings to supervisory board
Sections
Featured
Scenes of destruction
IRMA
Scenes of destruction
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 14, 2015 / 1:33 PM / 2 years ago

Deutsche Bank names Richard Meddings to supervisory board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank has nominated Richard Meddings as new member of its supervisory board succeeding John Cryan, who stepped down to become Chief Executive in July, Germany’s biggest bank said on Monday.

Meddings currently serves as non-executive director of the UK Treasury and as non-executive director of insurer Legal & General. The British citizen, aged 57, has held various positions in banking, including jobs at Barclays, Credit Suisse and Standard Chartered.

He is expected to assume John Cryan’s previous role as Audit Committee Chairman, Deutsche Bank said in a statement.

Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Thomas Atkins

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.