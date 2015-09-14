Deutsche Bank names Richard Meddings to supervisory board

FRANKFURT, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank has nominated Richard Meddings as new member of its supervisory board succeeding John Cryan, who stepped down to become Chief Executive in July, Germany’s biggest bank said on Monday.

Meddings currently serves as non-executive director of the UK Treasury and as non-executive director of insurer Legal & General. The British citizen, aged 57, has held various positions in banking, including jobs at Barclays, Credit Suisse and Standard Chartered.

He is expected to assume John Cryan’s previous role as Audit Committee Chairman, Deutsche Bank said in a statement.