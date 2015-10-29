FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deutsche Bank targets pre-tax profit of 10 bln eur in 2018 - source
October 29, 2015 / 2:42 PM / in 2 years

Deutsche Bank targets pre-tax profit of 10 bln eur in 2018 - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank has set itself internal pre-tax profit targets of 7 billion euros ($7.7 billion) for 2017 and of 10 billion euros for 2018, a source familiar with the plan said on Thursday.

Deutsche Bank declined to comment on its internal goals.

The lender late on Wednesday presented a raft of targets, including goals for return on tangible equity and cost/income ratio but had stopped short of specifying profit targets.

$1 = 0.9113 euros Reporting by Kathrin Jones; Writing by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Andreas Framke and Jonathan Gould

