Deutsche Bank seeks duration for USD Tier 2

LONDON, May 15 (IFR) - Deutsche Bank is expected to emerge with a 15-year non-call 10-year Tier 2 dollar bond later this week as part of a plan to boost its capital reserves, market sources said on Wednesday.

The German bank, rated A2/A+/A+, had been looking at a 10-year bullet structure, which would potentially be cheaper and easier to sell than the slightly more unusual 15NC10 structure, one of the sources said.

However, the bank is keen to lock in longer-dated capital, and has therefore opted for the longer maturity on the self-led deal.

“Duration is the priority in the current market as the Basel III deductions are likely to begin sooner rather than later. Having a bond that carries Deutsche through until 2023 is the preferred option,” said the source.

Formal details on the structure of the bond will likely be confirmed on Thursday or Friday. The US roadshow for the deal ends on Thursday and follows European investor meetings held last week.

“15NC10 is rare, but anything that has 5 years remaining maturity makes structural sense,” said one observer.

Other observers said although there was likely to be a deeper investor base for a 10NC5-year or bullet structure, the market has proved receptive to different structures.

Spanish bank BBVA’s USD1.5bn Additional Tier 1 bond, for example, which priced on April 30, received strong demand of USD9bn despite what experts said was a complicated structure.

“It’s not surprising to see them looking at a slightly longer maturity. What BBVA’s Tier 1 has shown us is that there is a lot of demand for hybrid instruments which issuers have yet to fill,” a second observer said.

Deutsche Bank’s Tier 2 is expected to have deferral language in the terms and conditions, which is relatively unusual for a Tier 2 bond, bankers said. (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan; editing by Natalie Harrison and Julian Baker)