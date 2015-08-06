FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Deutsche Bank fires 2 traders over lax supervision of juniors -WSJ
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 6, 2015 / 6:16 AM / 2 years ago

Deutsche Bank fires 2 traders over lax supervision of juniors -WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank has fired two senior trading executives of its securitized products division over alleged lax supervision of more junior staff, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

The move comes more than a month after Deutsche dismissed two New York-based junior traders, who allegedly lied to clients over the pricing of commercial mortgage bonds, the paper reported.

Deutsche Bank declined to comment.

U.S. investigators have been probing communication between traders and their clients on suspicion that some traders sometimes lie to customers to maximize their own profits.

Last year, a former Jefferies managing director convicted of defrauding investors who traded mortgage bonds through a government program established in response to the 2008 financial crisis was sentenced to two years in prison. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Jonathan Gould; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.