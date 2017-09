FRANKFURT, March 11 (Reuters) - Deutsche bank warned that volatile financial markets in the first quarter, normally a strong season for banks, might pose a challenge for the entire sector.

“Deutsche Bank is no exception to this. Nonetheless, in this period of market turbulence, Deutsche Bank remains very solid,” Germany’s flagship lender said in its annual report published on Friday. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Ludwig Burger)