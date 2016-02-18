Defendant in Deutsche Bank carbon trial says he was victim

FRANKFURT, Feb 18 (Reuters) - A former Deutsche Bank employee alleged to have evaded tax when buying and selling carbon emission certificates told a Frankfurt court on Thursday that he was the innocent victim of criminal traders.

“In hindsight I understand that I fell for a fraudster who did his best to fool me,” said the 54-year-old former Deutsche manager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, adding that he was sorry for playing a leading role in the carbon trades.

The case stems from an investigation into so-called carousel trades in the European Union’s carbon market in 2009 and 2010, in which some buyers imported emissions permits in one EU country without paying value-added tax (VAT).

The buyers then sold them to each other, adding VAT to the price and generating tax refunds when no tax had been paid.

Between August 2009 and March-April 2010, the defendant and six of his then colleagues had been involved in trades with six external carbon traders, all of whom have since been jailed.

If convicted, the former Deutsche Bank manager who gave evidence on Thursday faces up to 3 years and 9 months in prison for conspiring to evade taxes.

A Frankfurt prosecutor said on the first day of the trial against the former Deutsche Bank employees on Monday that they deliberately ignored red flags and withheld information from their managers despite knowing about the tax evasion practices of the six external carbon traders.

“Why do we do this? Because we are so greedy,” the prosecutor had on Monday quoted one of the defendants as saying.

Deutsche Bank has said it had stopped trading carbon dioxide rights in 2010, suspended those alleged to have evaded tax, repaid what was owed and cooperated with investigations.

During the course of the investigation, Deutsche Bank repaid 220 million euros ($244 million) for VAT refunds which were found during later court proceedings to have been falsely claimed. ($1 = 0.9016 euros) (Reporting by Alexander Hübner; Writing by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Keith Weir)