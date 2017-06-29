FRANKFURT Deutsche Bank's external
counsel in Washington, D.C. rejected on Thursday demands by U.S.
House Democrats to provide details of President Donald Trump's
finances, citing privacy laws.
The response by Deutsche's lawyers at Akin Gump Strauss
Hauer & Feld is the second rejection by the bank for
information on Trump's finances.
Deutsche Bank has loaned the Trump organization millions of
dollars for real-estate ventures, and five Democrats on the
House of Representatives Financial Services Committee want
information on Trump's finances.
"We respectfully disagree with the suggestion that Deutsche
Bank freely may reveal confidential financial information in
response to requests from individual members of Congress,"
Deutsche's counsel wrote in a letter seen by Reuters.
Maxine Waters, ranking Democrat on the House of
Representatives Financial Services Committee, said in an emailed
response to Reuters on Thursday that she would pursue Deutsche
Bank.
"Trump has made it entirely clear that he has a lot to hide,
and it appears that Deutsche Bank is willing to cover for him,"
said California's Waters. "Efforts by Trump, his family members
and associates, and Deutsche Bank to avoid scrutiny only
intensify our resolve to follow the Trump money trail.”
Investigations are being conducted in the United States into
possible collusion between Trump's campaign team and Russia
during his 2016 U.S. presidential campaign. The White House and
the Kremlin have denied that there was any interference in the
election.
Waters and four other lawmakers first asked the bank in May
to share details about Trump's real-estate business and whether
Trump had financial backing from Russia.
Deutsche Bank's Washington-based external counsel responded
that it would not share confidential information about Trump's
finances.
U.S. House Democrats have argued that U.S. federal laws
protecting banking customers' confidentiality did not apply to
requests from Congress.
A disclosure document posted on the U.S. Office of
Government Ethics website earlier in June showed liabilities for
Trump of at least $130 million to Deutsche Bank Trust Company
Americas.
The Democrats do not have the power to compel Deutsche Bank
to comply with their request. The Financial Services Committee
has subpoena power but Republican committee members, who are in
the majority, would have to agree.