Deutsche Bank so far benefited from Trump effect on markets - CEO
#Market News
February 2, 2017 / 11:26 AM / 8 months ago

Deutsche Bank so far benefited from Trump effect on markets - CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank has so far benefited from effects that the election of Donald Trump as new U.S. president has had on global markets, Chief Executive John Cryan said.

“The effect has been seen in asset prices, market activity and volatility - all of those generally have been good for us,” Cryan said at a news conference on Thursday to discuss the bank’s 2016 results.

“The three most important drivers of revenues of our markets business would be asset prices, volatility levels and customer activity. Particularly with the latter we have been very pleased,” he said.

Despite Trump’s rhetoric on deregulation, Deutsche Bank does not expect a massive change in U.S. bank rules.

“We don’t expect the wheel to be reversed,” he said. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

