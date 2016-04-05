MOVES-Deutsche Bank's Al-Bassam leaves the firm

LONDON, April 5 (IFR) - Nizar Al-Bassam, head of the financing and solutions group (FSG) for central and eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa at Deutsche Bank, has left the firm, according to sources.

It is not clear where he is headed. Before his FSG appointment in December, which was the result of a restructuring of Deutsche’s capital markets and treasury solutions group, Al-Bassam was head of capital markets and treasury services for CEEMEA.

Al-Bassam is the latest senior emerging markets banker to leave the German firm in recent months. Martin Hibbert, who ran debt capital markets for CEEMEA, left Deutsche at the end of last year, as did Neil Shuttleworth, head of CEEMEA debt syndicate.

Herman van den Wall Bake, Deutsche’s Singapore-based head of fixed-income capital markets for Asia ex-Japan, also left the bank in December.

Al-Bassam could not be contacted for comment. (Reporting by Sudip Roy; Editing by Steve Slater)