MOVES-Emerging markets trio to leave Deutsche Bank

LONDON, April 5 (IFR) - Deutsche Bank’s emerging markets business has suffered a further blow with three debt bankers leaving the firm, according to sources.

Reid Payne, a managing director who oversaw liability management for Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa; John Gunes, director, emerging markets debt capital markets; and Ege Akcasoy, vice president in the financing solutions group, CEEMEA, are all departing the bank.

Separately, Nizar Al-Bassam, head of the financing and solutions group (FSG) for CEEMEA, has also left Deutsche, according to sources.

These are the latest in a series of departures from Deutsche’s emerging markets debt business over the past few months.

Martin Hibbert, who ran debt capital markets for CEEMEA, left at the end of last year, as did Neil Shuttleworth, head of CEEMEA debt syndicate.

Herman van den Wall Bake, Deutsche’s Singapore-based head of fixed-income capital markets for Asia ex-Japan, left the bank in December.

Deutsche Bank was fifth in the Thomson Reuters league table for global emerging markets bond deals at the end of the first quarter. In CEEMEA, the bank was ranked seventh.

Payne, Gunes and Akcasoy did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Al-Bassam could not be reached for comment. (Reporting by Sudip Roy and Michael Turner; editing by Alex Chambers, Julian Baker)