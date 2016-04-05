FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-Emerging markets trio to leave Deutsche Bank
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 5, 2016 / 10:36 AM / a year ago

MOVES-Emerging markets trio to leave Deutsche Bank

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, April 5 (IFR) - Deutsche Bank’s emerging markets business has suffered a further blow with three debt bankers leaving the firm, according to sources.

Reid Payne, a managing director who oversaw liability management for Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa; John Gunes, director, emerging markets debt capital markets; and Ege Akcasoy, vice president in the financing solutions group, CEEMEA, are all departing the bank.

Separately, Nizar Al-Bassam, head of the financing and solutions group (FSG) for CEEMEA, has also left Deutsche, according to sources.

These are the latest in a series of departures from Deutsche’s emerging markets debt business over the past few months.

Martin Hibbert, who ran debt capital markets for CEEMEA, left at the end of last year, as did Neil Shuttleworth, head of CEEMEA debt syndicate.

Herman van den Wall Bake, Deutsche’s Singapore-based head of fixed-income capital markets for Asia ex-Japan, left the bank in December.

Deutsche Bank was fifth in the Thomson Reuters league table for global emerging markets bond deals at the end of the first quarter. In CEEMEA, the bank was ranked seventh.

Payne, Gunes and Akcasoy did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Al-Bassam could not be reached for comment. (Reporting by Sudip Roy and Michael Turner; editing by Alex Chambers, Julian Baker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.