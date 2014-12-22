FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. CFTC fines Deutsche $3 mln over customer fund flaws
December 22, 2014

U.S. CFTC fines Deutsche $3 mln over customer fund flaws

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Monday ordered a unit of Deutsche Bank to pay a $3 million fine over charges that it had failed to properly invest customer funds and had made other mistakes in the process.

“DBSI failed to accurately compute the amount of customer funds on deposit,” over the period of June 18, 2012 to August 15, 2012, the CFTC said.

Deutsche Bank neither denied nor admitted the regulator’s findings, a court order said.

Reporting by Douwe Miedema; Editing by Susan Heavey

