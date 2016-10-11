FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Deutsche names new Asia Pacific wealth management head as Raju quits
#Market News
October 11, 2016 / 11:25 AM / a year ago

Deutsche names new Asia Pacific wealth management head as Raju quits

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank AG has appointed Lok Yim as the head of its Asia Pacific wealth management division with immediate effect, a spokeswoman for the business said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

Yim, who joined Deutsche Bank in 2007 and was most recently its head of wealth management in North Asia, replaces Ravi Raju, who has decided to pursue external opportunities after nearly 10 years at Deutsche Bank, the statement said.

Reuters earlier reported that Raju, who played a key role in building Deutsche Bank's wealth business in the region, was leaving Germany's largest lender to join UBS Group AG.

Anurag Mahesh, Deutsche's global head of key client partners in wealth management is also leaving, the bank said, adding it would announce his replacement in due course. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Alexander Smith)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
