Deutsche Bank suspends five wealth management executives -source
April 6, 2016 / 1:15 PM / a year ago

Deutsche Bank suspends five wealth management executives -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 6 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank has suspended five wealth management executives, a source familiar with the matter said.

As part of an internal investigation, Deutsche Bank found that three Geneva-based and two Frankfurt-based staff in its wealth management business serving the Middle East and Africa may have violated rules, the source said, echoing a report by online publication Inside Paradeplatz.

No clients suffered damage due to their actions, the source said.

Deutsche Bank declined to comment. (Reporting by Andreas Kröner; Writing by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Alexander Ratz and Mark Potter)

