FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Deutsche's Asset and Wealth arm on track for $1.9 bln profit this year
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 11, 2015 / 2:58 PM / 2 years ago

Deutsche's Asset and Wealth arm on track for $1.9 bln profit this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, July 11 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank’s Asset and Wealth Management business is on track meet its profit target of 1.7 billion euros ($1.90 billion) this year and is looking at expanding in Asia, the United States and London, the boss of its German operations told a newspaper.

The asset management arm is one of the areas that Deutsche Bank wants to invest in as part of a major restructuring.

“I see enormous potential for the profit that Deutsche Asset & Wealth Management can contribute to the group,” Joachim Haeger said in an interview with German paper Boersen Zeitung published on Saturday.

Haeger said that while the business had already achieved an impressive turnaround, he could not rule out further restructuring measures as part of the group revamp.

He said the division, currently number 4 in the sector in Europe, wanted to become the market leader in Europe. ($1 = 0.8960 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan. Editing by Jane Merriman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.