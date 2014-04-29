Deutsche Bank to strengthen capital using 'organic' options first

FRANKFURT, April 29 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank will employ “organic” options first before considering other ways to strengthen its regulatory capital ratios, the company’s Chief Financial Officer Stefan Krause said on Tuesday.

“Organic first - that’s what we owe our shareholders,” Krause said in a conference call with analysts, adding, “We don’t rule out any other options.” [ID: nL6N0NL117]

So-called organic options to strengthen capital include retaining profit.

Worries about the capital cushion and weak profits have led to repeated speculation that Deutsche Bank would need to raise equity capital before long.

Separately, Krause said that the bank would not cut back its risk weighted assets significantly in 2014. “We don’t anticipate a substantial reduction for the year,” he said. (Reporting by Thomas Atkins and Arno Schuetze; Editing by Jonathan Gould)