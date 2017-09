Dec 15 (Reuters) - Deutsche Beteiligungs AG :

* Invests in Pfaudler Process Solutions Group

* Plans to fully acquire Pfaudler Process Solutions Group

* Will pay up to 8 million euros for its share

* It is intended then to participate as part of a management buyouts (MBO) Source text - bit.ly/1vQTsjv Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)