Dec 22 (Reuters) - Deutsche Beteiligungs AG :

* Invests in iron foundry, Gienanth GmbH

* Plan is to fully acquire the company

* DBAG and Fund plan to acquire company completely, afterwards its management is expected to co-invest in a management buyout (MBO) Source text - bit.ly/1zb6477 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)