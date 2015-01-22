FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 22, 2015 / 11:22 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Deutsche Beteiligungs FY net income of 47.8 mln euros vs 32.3 mln euros year ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Deutsche Beteiligungs AG :

* Says distribution (2013/2014: recommended) dividend 2.00 euros per share: base dividend 0.40 euros per share and surplus dividend 1.60 euros per share

* Ended its 2013/2014 financial year posting consolidated net income of 47.8 million euros

* FY 2013/2014 net income of 47.8 million euros

* Expects consolidated net income in 2014/2015 to slightly exceed that of the preceding year by up to ten percent Source text: bit.ly/1JbXRH3 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

