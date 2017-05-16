FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deutsche Boerse mulls launching Brexit ETF with partner -exec
May 16, 2017 / 12:29 PM / 3 months ago

Deutsche Boerse mulls launching Brexit ETF with partner -exec

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 16 (Reuters) - German exchange operator Deutsche Boerse is considering launching an exchange-traded fund (ETF) with a partner that would allow investors to bet on the implications of Britain's decision to leave the European Union for UK corporates.

"We have been approached to design indices that identify companies who can benefit from Brexit – and those who would suffer most from a hard Brexit," Matteo Andreetto, head of Deutsche Boerse's Stoxx unit, told Reuters.

Deutsche Boerse already has indices such as the True Exposure UK Indices, which mirror the dependence of companies on the UK market.

"There is no listed instrument on these indices yet. But there is lot of interest and we might launch such products with a partner soon," Andreetto said. (Reporting by Andreas Kröner; Writing by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

