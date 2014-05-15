FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Increased financial regulation helps Deutsche Boerse -CEO
May 15, 2014 / 8:37 AM / 3 years ago

Increased financial regulation helps Deutsche Boerse -CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 15 (Reuters) - International efforts to more strictly regulate financial markets in the wake of the 2007-2009 credit crisis will stimulate Deutsche Boerse’s business, the German exchange operator’s chief executive said.

“The current re-regulation of markets will ultimately strengthen our position,” CEO Reto Francioni said in the text of a speech to Deutsche Boerse’s annual shareholder meeting on Thursday.

Efforts to shift derivatives clearing onto regulated exchanges and customers’ increasing need for sophisticated securities and liquidity management will play to Deutsche Boerse’s strengths, Francioni said.

Deutsche Boerse, which has also launched an effort to build business in Asia, expects to see revenue rise by 20-40 percent to between 2.3 billion euros ($3.2 billion) and 2.7 billion euros by 2017.

Over-the-counter derivatives clearing and Asia together should contribute about 300-375 million euros to that revenue goal, he said.

$1 = 0.7294 Euros Reporting by Andreas Kroener, writing by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Kirsti Knolle

