a year ago
Activist investor Artisan takes stake in Deutsche Boerse
#Funds News
June 22, 2016 / 3:36 PM / a year ago

Activist investor Artisan takes stake in Deutsche Boerse

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, June 22 (Reuters) - Activist investor Artisan Partners has taken a 3.03 percent stake in Deutsche Boerse , the German stock exchange operator said on Wednesday.

Deutsche Boerse is in the midst of combining with British peer London Stock Exchange, whose shareholders will vote on the proposed $30 billion merger next month.

Artisan Partners was not immediately available for comment.

Another activist hedge fund, TCI, is backing plans for a merger of Deutsche Boerse and LSE, fund founder Chris Hohn had told a German magazine in May. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
