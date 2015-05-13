FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Deutsche Boerse incoming CEO banks on Asia
Sections
Featured
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Politics
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Six die in Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Six die in Florida nursing home
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
Apple
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 13, 2015 / 11:12 AM / 2 years ago

Deutsche Boerse incoming CEO banks on Asia

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 13 (Reuters) - Deutsche Boerse’s incoming chief executive is banking on Asia boosting the financial market operator’s business in the coming years, he said on Wednesday.

“The Asian-Pacific markets offer interesting opportunities,” Carsten Kengeter, who worked in China for several years, told shareholders.

Deutsche Boerse aims to offer trading, clearing and other services across the Asian time zone under its new brand Eurex Asia. Lack of growth in its European business has forced the company to seek business opportunities abroad.

Among other moves it is setting up a new clearing house in Singapore and has sought cooperation with the Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE).

Deutsche Boerse in October named Kengeter, a former head of investment banking at Swiss bank UBS, as its new chief executive from June 1, replacing Swiss national Reto Francioni.

It is counting on Kengeter to raise both the profile and prospects of the bourse, whose past efforts to expand through major acquisitions have repeatedly been stymied. (Reporting by Andreas Kroener; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.