Deutsche Boerse, Bank of China agree closer cooperation-sources

FRANKFURT, March 28 (Reuters) - Deutsche Boerse and Bank of China are expected to sign a strategic partnership agreement that would make it easier for Chinese investors to gain access to the European capital market, two sources told Reuters on Friday.

The deal, which will make Bank of China a trade and clearing partner of Deutsche Boerse, will be sealed on Friday in Berlin during a state visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping, the sources said.

Deutsche Boerse declined to comment. (Reporting by Alexander Huebner; Writing by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Marilyn Gerlach)