4 months ago
Deutsche Boerse to buy back 200 million euros in shares
#Market News
April 26, 2017 / 6:45 PM / 4 months ago

Deutsche Boerse to buy back 200 million euros in shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 26 (Reuters) - Deutsche Boerse said on Wednesday that it planned to buy back shares totaling around 200 million euros ($218 million) in the second half of this year.

The exchange operator said that it will fund the buyback with proceeds generated from its 2016 sale of International Securities Exchange to Nasdaq for about 1 billion euros.

"Besides the planned share buybacks, the company intends to use these funds primarily for organic as well as value accretive external growth," the company said in a statement.

$1 = 0.9174 euros Reporting by Tom Sims; Editing by Arno Schuetze

