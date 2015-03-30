FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deutsche Boerse, China's CCB agree strategic partnership
March 30, 2015 / 12:03 PM / 2 years ago

Deutsche Boerse, China's CCB agree strategic partnership

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 30 (Reuters) - Germany’s Deutsche Boerse and China Construction Bank (CCB) agreed to examine potential for cooperation in their respective geographical markets, Deutsche Boerse said on Monday.

“Potential formats include expansion of CCB business activities in the European Union, for example through trading and clearing membership in Xetra, Eurex and Eurex Clearing,” the German stock exchange operator said in a statement.

The two companies are also looking to collaborate in the post-trade and custody areas and will effort joint development of the offshore renminbi market in Germany as well as in Europe as a whole, it said. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)

