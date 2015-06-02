Deutsche Boerse to open Asia derivatives exchange

FRANKFURT, June 2 (Reuters) - Deutsche Boerse plans to open a derivatives exchange alongside its planned clearing house in Singapore as part of the German exchange operator’s effort to expand business in Asia, it said on Tuesday.

Deutsche Boerse has already submitted its application to regulatory authorities and the exchange should begin operations in the second quarter of next year, it said in presentation slides for an investor day in London.

Deutsche Boerse has been working to expand its footprint in fast-growing Asia and got permission earlier this year to set up a clearing house in Singapore that is expected to begin operations in 2016.

Last week it also announced that it had agreed to set up a joint venture with Shanghai Stock Exchange and China Financial Future Exchange to develop and market Chinese shares and ETFs for investors outside mainland China. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Maria Sheahan)