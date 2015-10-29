FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deutsche Boerse cutting 100 staff, 35 managers
October 29, 2015 / 1:02 PM / 2 years ago

Deutsche Boerse cutting 100 staff, 35 managers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Deutsche Boerse plans to eliminate around 100 staff positions, with the biggest impact in information technology, as part of a cost savings and efficiency programme, it said on Thursday.

In addition, about 35 executives have been offered severance packages and many had already left the company, Chief Financial Officer Gregor Pottmeyer told an analyst conference call.

The German exchange operator also plans to internalise around 100 external consultants but will do so at a cost savings of 60,000 euros ($65,700) to 80,000 euros per position, Pottmeyer said. ($1 = 0.9135 euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Christoph Steitz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
