10 months ago
Deutsche Boerse says Rocket Internet to join SDAX
October 11, 2016 / 8:40 PM / 10 months ago

Deutsche Boerse says Rocket Internet to join SDAX

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 11 (Reuters) - German stock exchange operator Deutsche Boerse said on Tuesday the composition of the smallcap index would change with German e-commerce investor Rocket Internet replacing Chorus Clean Energy .

Chorus Clean Energy's free float has dropped to 5.58 percent after it was acquired by Capital Stage, Deutsche Boerse said in a statement, adding that with a free float below 10 percent, the company was ineligible for index inclusion, according to its rules. (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; editing by Andrew Roche)

