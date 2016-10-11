Deutsche Boerse says Rocket Internet to join SDAX

FRANKFURT, Oct 11 (Reuters) - German stock exchange operator Deutsche Boerse said on Tuesday the composition of the smallcap index would change with German e-commerce investor Rocket Internet replacing Chorus Clean Energy .

Chorus Clean Energy's free float has dropped to 5.58 percent after it was acquired by Capital Stage, Deutsche Boerse said in a statement, adding that with a free float below 10 percent, the company was ineligible for index inclusion, according to its rules. (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; editing by Andrew Roche)