FRANKFURT Feb 7 Deutsche Boerse's
supervisory board backed its Chief Executive Carsten Kengeter,
who is the focus of an insider trading investigation, saying it
had found that talks with the London Stock Exchange had not yet
started in 2015.
German police and prosecutors have searched Kengeter's
office and apartment as they investigate whether secret merger
talks with LSE were under way when Kengeter bought shares in his
company in December 2015.
Deutsche Boerse said on Tuesday that "extensive
conversations with external experts and a renewed analysis of
the processes in the year 2015" had cleared Kengeter, adding the
board unanimously expressed its full confidence in him.
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)