FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Prosecutors confirm investigating Deutsche Boerse CEO for insider trading
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Business
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 2, 2017 / 7:36 AM / 7 months ago

Prosecutors confirm investigating Deutsche Boerse CEO for insider trading

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Feb 2 (Reuters) - German prosecutors said on Thursday their investigation of Deutsche Boerse Chief Executive Carsten Kengeter for suspected insider trading related to talks held between the group's management and the London Stock Exchange between July/August and December 2015.

Prosecutors searched offices at Deutsche Boerse's headquarters in Eschborn near Frankfurt on Wednesday in connection with a 4.5 million euro ($4.85 million) purchase of Deutsche Boerse shares by Kengeter in December 2015, just over two months before Boerse and LSE announced merger talks.

The Frankfurt prosecutor's office said in a statement that the search was meant to help clear up the course of talks up to Feb. 23, 2016, when the two companies confirmed they were in negotiations for a merger.

$1 = 0.9274 euros Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Christoph Steitz

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.