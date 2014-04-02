Deutsche Boerse says Clearstream cooperating with U.S. authorities

FRANKFURT, April 2 (Reuters) - Deutsche Boerse said its Clearstream Banking SA business is cooperating with U.S. authorities investigating it in connection with alleged violations of U.S. money laundering and Iran sanction laws.

“The investigation is in a very early stage,” Deutsche Boerse said in a statement on Wednesday.

A U.S. grand jury is probing whether Clearstream Banking SA took any steps to benefit Iran and its central bank, a court filing showed, in a case that stems from the 1983 bombing of the U.S. Marine barracks in Beirut. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; editing by Jason Neely)