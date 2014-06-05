FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deutsche Boerse exploring sale of ISE options business - Bloomberg
June 5, 2014 / 7:35 PM / 3 years ago

Deutsche Boerse exploring sale of ISE options business - Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 5 (Reuters) - German exchange operator Deutsche Boerse AG may sell U.S. options business International Securities Exchange Holdings Inc, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The operator of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, which bought ISE for $2.8 billion in 2007, has been planning a sale but is yet to reach out to any buyers, Bloomberg reported.

The deal may fetch $1 billion to $1.5 billion, Bloomberg said, citing one of the people. (link.reuters.com/hen89v)

Deutsche Boerse is considering a sale of ISE after stiff competition in the U.S. options market stymied ISE’s growth prospects, the Bloomberg report said.

Deutsche Boerse was not available for comment. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)

